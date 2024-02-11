Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup

Troy’s Kellen Miller shoots against Fairborn’s Divine Olinger Friday night at the Trojan Activity Center. Photos Provided by Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy’s Isaac Burns drives past Fairborn’s Jadon Larson Friday night. Photos Provided by Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy’s Aiden Luis goes up for two points Friday night. Photos Provided by Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy’s Evan Kaiser shoots against Fairborn’s William Perry III Friday night. Photos Provided by Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy’s Brady O’Leary gets off a shot Friday night. Photos Provided by Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team kept right on rolling Friday night, getting a road win over Sidney 57-46.

The Red Devils are now 19-2 in all games and 16-1 in the MVL.

Tipp trailed 11-9 after one quarter, but led 25-24 at halftime and 44-37 after three quarters.

Jackson Smith led the Red Devils with 24 points.

C.J. Bailey had 14 points and four 3-pointers — all in the second half.

Fairborn 49,

Troy 38

TROY — The Troy boys basketball offense could never get untracked against Fairborn Friday night at the Trojan Activity Center.

The Trojans dropped to 6-14 overall and 6-11 in the MVL.

After a slow start, 3-pointers by Evan Kaiser and Liam Evilsizor and a basket by Aiden Luis pulled Troy even at 8-8 after one quarter.

Troy continued to battle in the second quarter and threes by Kellen Miller and Brady O’Leary pulled the Trojans to within 18-16 at halftime.

Baskets by Miller and Luis had Troy within 31-26 late in the third quarter.

But, Fairborn opened a 34-26 lead at the end of the third quarter, took it to double digits early in the fourth quarter and Troy could never make a serious run.

Miller had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans and Kaiser had six points and five rebounds.

Luis and O’Leary both scored six points and Nathan McDowell scored five points — all in the fourth quarter.

Fairborn’s Taiyou Williams led all scorers with 25 points and added four steals.

Jason Larson had 10 points and five rebounds, William Perry III had seven points, four assists and three steals and Sean Townsend had five points.

Divine Olinger blocked two shots.

Troy was 14 of 37 from the floor for 38 percent and three of eight from the line for 38 percent.

Fairborn was 17 of 36 from the floor for 47 percent, including seven of 14 from long range for 50 percent. The Skyhawks converted eight of 10 free throws for 80 percent and won the battle of the boards 21-17.

Piqua 47,

Greenville 40 OT

GREENVILLE — The Piqua boys basketball team improved to 5-16 overall and 4-13 in the MVL with an overtime win at Greenville Friday night.

The Indians led 13-4, 23-18 and 28-26 at the first three quarter breaks. It was tied 36-36 at the end of regulation.

Tate Kuhlman had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists and Zadyn Allen and Jay Hancock scored eight points each.

Mickey Anderson had six points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots and Isaiah Martin had five points and 11 rebounds.

Jace Weber had five points and Romen Medley added three steals.

Troy Christian 50,

Lehman Catholic 46

SIDNEY — In a tight game from start to finish, Troy Christian was able to escape the Schlater Family Gymnasium with a TRC win Friday night.

Troy Christian improved to 17-2 overall and 12-0 in the TRC.

Lehman dropped to 15-5 overall and 8-5 in the TRC.

Parker Penrod had 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for Troy Christian and Alex Free had 11 points and six rebounds.

Christian Brusman added 10 points.

Donovan O’Leary led Lehman with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Shane Frantz added 14 points and seven rebounds.

CJ Olding had five points and four assists, Turner Lachey scored five points and Da’Ron Pride had four assists.

Miami East 54,

Bethel 22

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys basketball team cruised to a TRC win at home Friday night.

The Vikings improved to 12-8 overall and 9-3 in the TRC, while Bethel dropped to 5-14 overall and 1-11 in the TRC.

East led 17-9, 33-10 and 50-17 at the quarter breaks.

Northridge 48,

Milton-Union 32

DAYTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team led for much of the first three quarters in an upset bid against Northridge Friday night.

Milton led 10-8 after one quarter and 20-15 at halftime. But, the Bulldogs trailed 28-26 going to the fourth quarter and Northridge would eventually pull away.

Braden Schaurer had 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals for Milton and Zach Loving had 10 points and five rebounds.

Tyler Combs had seven points and nine rebounds, Wyatt Kimmel had seven rebounds and three assists and Titus Copp had three assists.

Riverside 63,

Covington 60

DEGRAFF — The Covington boys basketball team dropped to 8-12 overall and 3-9 in the TRC Friday on the road.

Covington led 17-15 after one quarter and 33-28 at halftime. The game was tied at 50 after three quarters.

Britton Miller led Covington with 21 points and Bryson Hite scored 17 points.

Brogen Angle scored seven points and Gunner Kimmel and Tanner Palsgrove added six points each.

Newton 59,

National Trail 39

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team got another big game from Quinn Peters in a win at home Friday night.

The Indians improved to 12-7 overall and 5-5 in the WOAC.

Newton led 15-6, 23-14 and 43-24 at the quarter breaks.

Peters poured in 31 points for the Indians.

Rhett Koffer and Max Newhouse scored eight points each and Will Bowser added seven points.

Dixie 41,

Bradford 39

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team dropped a home game in WOAC action Friday night.

The Railroaders dropped to 10-9 overall and 5-5 in the WOAC.

Bradford led 10-9 after one quarter, but trailed 19-16 at halftime and 32-28 after three quarters.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]