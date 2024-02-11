Miami East wrestlers seventh at State Duals

VERSAILLES — The Miami East wrestling team finished seventh at the D-III state duals Saturday at Versailles High School.

Spencer Shore (113,120), Hunter Randall (175) and Drew Bennett (215) all went 3-0 for the Vikings.

Shore and Bennett had two pins and a tech fall and Randall had one pin.

Barnesville 61,

Miami East 14

The Vikings dropped their opening match to Barnesville, who would finish second.

Bennett (215) had a pin, Shore (113) won by tech fall and Randall (175) won by decision.

Monroeville 37,

Miami East 34

The Vikings dropped a close match in the consolation round.

Braden Lewis (113), Shore (120), John Kemp (157) and Bennett (215) all won by pin.

K.J. Gustin (150) recorded a major decision and Memphis Hughes (132) and Randall won by decision.

Miami East 47,

Marion Pleasant 24

In the seventh place match, the Vikings cruised to a win.

Shore (113), Gabe Cole (126), Riggins Hansgen (138), Kemp (157) and Randall (175) all won by pin.

Bennett (215) won by tech fall and Layton Hughes (144) and Zavior Cline (165) won by forfeit.

East will host the TRC tournament Saturday.