Weekend Bowling Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys bowling team improved to 16-1 overall and 16-1 in the MVL with a 2,407-2,306 win over Fairborn Friday night.

Bryce Massingill rolled games of 216 and 268 for a 484 series and Cooper Gerlach had games of 232 and 208 for a 440 series.

Cooper Steiner bowled games of 216 and 168 and Ryan Kaiser had games of 192 and 190.

Kyle Wickman added games of 132 and 202.

Troy had baker games of 173 and 210.

Miamisburg 2,347,

Tippecanoe 1,820

MIAMISBURG — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team dropped to 9-13 with a loss on the road Friday night.

Hunter Herzog led the Red Devils with games of 208 and 193 for a 401 series.

Conner Demange had games of 191 and 139 and Brenden Blacketer added games of 146 and 124.

Hayden Sherwood bowled games of 116 and 153, Lukas Heitbrink rolled a 161 game and Scott Lohnes added a 141 game.

Tipp had baker games of 112 and 136.

GIRLS

Troy 2,228,

Fairborn 1,491

TROY — The Troy girls bowling team improved to 16-1 overall and 16-1 in the MVL with a win Friday.

Kiandra Smith had a big night, rolling games of 278 and 235 for a 513 series.

Baylie Massingill added games of 188 and 224 for a 412 series and Aiyana Godwin rolled games of 206 and 159.

McKinlee Gambrell had games of 170 and 187 and Calista Hicks added games of 138 and 132.

Troy had baker games of 170 and 141.

Tippecanoe 1,729,

Miamisburg 1,705

MIAMISBURG — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team won a close match on the road Friday to improve to 13-9.

Alyssa Lundsford led Tipp with games of 169 and 157.

Morgan Wolbers had games of 142 and 147 and Jocelyn Gold rolled games of 134 and 149.

Marissa Hollen bowled games of 184 and 99, Brynna Sears rolled a 165 game and Mary McCormick added a 125 game.

Tipp had baker games of 135 and 123.