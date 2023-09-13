Girls Tuesday/Wednesday Roundup

TROY — The Troy volleyball team picked up a 26-24, 25-23, 26-24 win over Fairborn Tuesday in MVL action.

Josie Kleinhenz had eight kills and four blocks and Maddy Williams had five kills, 31 digs and three blocks.

Cema Rajab had nine kills and 22 digs and Macie Atkins added five kills.

Lauren Koesters had 53 digs and Kayla Huber had 21 assists and 10 digs.

Julia Kimer added 12 assists.

Tippecanoe 3,

Sidney 0

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team stayed perfect on the season with a 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 win over Sidney.

“I loved the comeback in the second set,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We were down 19-11 thanks to aggressive serving and great right side and middle attacks. Our defense was very good and relentless.

“We continued playing well in the third set, finishing with 17 kills and some defense gems. It was a good test and a good win. I tip my hat to Sidney, which played a great match.”

Savannah Clawson had nine kills, four aces and 13 digs and Bri Morris had nine kills.

Emily Aselage had eight kills and 20 digs, Courtney Post had seven kills and Lexi Luginbuhl had five kills.

Jenna Krimm had 24 assists and Eli McCormick added 13 assists.

Faith Siefring had 14 digs and Chloe Czaport had three aces.

Greenville 3,

Piqua 0

GREENVILLE – Piqua dropped a MVL match 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 Tuesday.

“We met several of our teams goals, including limiting errors, a bigger block presence and improving our serve receive rating,” Piqua volleyball coach Jenni Huelskamp said. “The team continues to work hard and focus on individual and team growth.”

Sherry Sprowl had three kills, six assists and seven digs.

Elizabeth Copsey had three kills and six digs and Megan Hull had six digs.

Miami East 3,

Riverside 0

DEGRAFF — The Miami East volleyball team got a 25-16, 25-11, 25-18 win in TRC action.

Khalia Lawrence had 23 kills and seven digs and Ava Prince had seven kills, 30 assists and nine digs.

Whitni Enis had five kills and seven digs and Emma Rust had four aces.

Kylie Gentis had 12 digs.

Lehman 3,

Covington 2

COVINGTON — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team outlasted Covington 18-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 16-14.

For Covington, Taylor Kirker had 14 digs and Addy Ventura had 39 assists and 18 digs.

Carlie Besecker had 12 kills, three blocks and 24 digs and Kearsten Wiggins had five kills and 11 digs.

Hollan Koffer had nine kills and seven digs and Mazelle Reck had five kills.

Ramse Vanderhorst had 20 digs, Jayda McClure had eight digs and Dakhota Kenworthy had nine kills.

Bethel 3,

Milton-Union 1

BRANDT — The Bethel volleyball team got a 25-17, 25-6, 22-25, 25-10 win over Milton-Union in TRC action Tuesday.

Karlee Plozay had 18 kills, five aces and 19 digs and Layla Moore had 10 kills and four aces.

Annabelle Adams had nine kills and 19 assists and Gabi McMahan had five kills, 17 assists, six aces and seven digs.

Claire Bailey had four aces and 12 digs and Addison Boggs had nine digs..

Newton 3,

Tri-Village 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team won 25-19, 25-15, 25-12 in WOAC action Tuesday.

Sienna Montgomery had 14 kills and Bella Hall had eight kills and three aces.

Ava Rapp had seven kills and 15 digs, Olivia Rapp had five kills and eight digs and Hannah Williams had nine digs.

Makenna Kesling dished out 19 assists and Kylie Velkoff had 16 assists.

SOCCER

Tippecanoe 7,

Stebbins 0

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team cruised to an easy win.

Brooke Shafer had two goals and one assist and Julia Burgbacher had two goals.

Ella Turner and Gracie Wead had one goal each.

Kendall Davis, Chelsea Dettwiller, Megan Landis, Abby Unger and Sam Wall all had one assist.

Georgia Adkins and Rachel Vaughn each had one save in goal.

Milton-Union 2,

Eaton 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team got a home win Tuesday.

Ava Berberich and Rachel Jacobs scored one goal each and Autumn Braze and Kate Copp had one assist each.

Caley McCarroll had the shutout in goal.

Newton 2,

TV South 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team got a home win Tuesday.

Mia Szakal had one goal and one assist and Gwen Holbrook had one assist.

Breanna Ingle had 10 saves in goal.

TENNIS

Tippecanoe 5,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team picked up a win on the road Tuesday.

In singles, Nicki Bauer defeated Ava Owen 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Perevozchicov defeated Patience Hale 6-0, 6-0 and Maeve McMaken defeated Bri Anderson 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Eleanor Spangler and Bre Kovaleski defeated Sierra Leonard and Natalie Yaqub 6-1, 6-0 and Maya Beam and Eve Mccormick defeated Abby Smay and Alexa Fogt 6-4, 6-2.

St. Marys 3,

Lehman 2

ST. MARYS — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team dropped a close match.

“Probably the happiest I have been after a loss in my coaching career to this point,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We grew as a team tonight. I told Charlotte (Spaide) after her win that this is a match we will remember three years from now as the point where she came of age as a player.

“Great win against a senior. Good win for first doubles and Ashreal (Alvarez) played well in her first varsity match.”

In singles, Spaide won 1-6, 7-5, 6-3; Evelyn Johnston won 6-1, 6-0 and Brooklyn Fortkamp lost 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide won 6-4, 6-2 and Chelsea Mohler and Alvarez lost 6-3, 6-3.