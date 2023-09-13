Piqua St. Boniface Oktoberfest set for Sept. 22-23

Cabbage rolls being prepared for a past annual Piqua St. Boniface Oktoberfest that celebrates its German heritage. This year’s festivities will be held on the parish grounds, located at Miami and South Downing Streets, on Sept. 22 and 23. Lee

PIQUA — St. Boniface Parish in Piqua will celebrate its German heritage at festivities on Sept. 22 and 23 on the parish grounds, located at Miami and South Downing Streets. The 11th annual Oktoberfest offers German/American food, music, raffles, games of chance, and children’s activities.

Cabbage roll dinners, featuring a cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade bread and a beverage, are available on Friday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 9 p.m. BBQ chicken dinners, featuuring a half chicken, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, slaw and a dinner roll, will be sold on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 4:30 p.m. until sold out. Dinners are $10 each and are dine-in, carry-out, or can be delivered free in the Piqua area. Dinners can be pre-ordered online at https://stbonifaceoktoberfest.org or purchased at the Oktoberfest. All pre-order purchases will be entered into a $50 drawing for each dinner. The deadline to order is Sept. 21. Oktoberfest foods also include bratwurst and other sandwiches, soups, fair fries, sugar waffles and more.

DJ Tim Lee provides music on Friday from 7-11 p.m. On Saturday night, football fans are invited to come join us in the beer garden to watch as the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Fighting Irish from Notre Dame.

A three-hour pass can be purchased for $5 for the “kids zone.” Kids zone activities include pumpkins-children can purchase a pumpkin for $10 to take home, painting pumpkins-children can paint the pumpkin they purchased or paint a cut out pumpkin, riding area — a large area will be roped off for children to use tricycles, Little Tykes car and scooters; games, including fishing ponds; prizes, and more. kids zone hours are 5-8 p.m. on both days.

An Oktoberfest favorite, the cake wheel, spins both days with winners receiving baked goods donated by St. Boniface parishioners. At the pumpkin patch raffle booth, purchasers can deposit tickets on the prizes of their choice. Also, attendees can register for hourly attendance prizes. The Mission Committee sponsors an inspirational booth with complimentary religious goods.

The Major Award raffle features first and second prizes of $1,000 and $500 cash; three prizes of $100. The 27th Annual St. Boniface quilt raffle quilts will be on display. The raffle tickets for the Major Award raffle and quilt raffle are $1 each or 6 for $5 raffle tickets may be purchased at the Oktoberfest; online at https://stbonifaceoktoberfest.org; or by sending the donation to St. Boniface Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, Ohio. If sending a donation, be sure to include name, address, phone number, and write the raffle name on the envelope. Winners need not be present to win.

Oktoberfest chairperson, Dave Butt, notes the Oktoberfest will operate “rain or shine” under the big tent and in the Angelo Caserta activities center. Oktoberfest hours are Friday, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, 4:30-11 p.m. “Sie sind herzlich eingeladen” — the public is invited to join in the celebration. There will be games, prizes, food, and fun for all ages. There is no admission charge. The proceeds benefit the parish’s general fund. For more information, contact the parish office at 937-773-1656 or log-on to www.stbonifaceoktoberfest.org or visit St. Boniface Parish Oktoberfest 2023 Facebook page.