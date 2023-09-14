Swisher leaving Mainstreet Piqua

Swisher

PIQUA — After years of dedicated service and unwavering commitment to the revitalization and growth of downtown Piqua, Lorna Swisher, executive director of Mainstreet Piqua, has announced her resignation to pursue a new and exciting opportunity.

Mainstreet Piqua is a non-profit organization dedicated to the revitalization and promotion of downtown Piqua, Ohio. Through community engagement, events, and strategic initiatives, Mainstreet Piqua strives to create a vibrant and thriving downtown area that supports local businesses, fosters cultural enrichment, and enhances the overall quality of life for Piqua residents.

According to a Mainstreet Piqua press release, Swisher has been a driving force in the organization for the last 26 years, holding the office of executive director longer than any other Main Street leader in the state of Ohio. She took the helm of Mainstreet Piqua in 1997, and has successfully spearheaded various initiatives that revitalized the downtown area, from organizing lively events and festivals to supporting local businesses and fostering community engagement.

“Making the decision to leave Mainstreet Piqua is one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made,” Swisher said in the release. “I truly love the Piqua community and will deeply miss my volunteers, business owners and professional colleagues throughout this community.”

Swisher will assume the position of the assistant director of revitalization for Heritage Ohio, the state Main Street program.

Mainstreet Piqua’s Board of Directors expresses their deep gratitude to Lorna for her service and dedication to the organization’s mission. Dr. Paul Heintz, chair of the board, said in the release, “We are incredibly grateful for Lorna’s leadership, vision, and tireless efforts over the years. Her dedication to Mainstreet Piqua has significantly contributed to our community’s growth and prosperity.”

The Board of Directors will initiate a comprehensive search for a new executive director to continue Mainstreet Piqua’s mission.