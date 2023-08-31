Girls Tuesday/Wednesday Sports Roundup

Tippecanoe goalie Rachel Vaughn makes save against Troy’s Chloe Fecher Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Ava Harvey (4) and Tippecanoe’s Biz Stallard attempt to get to the ball Wednesday night. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Izzy Brewer and Tippecanoe’s Sam Wall go for the ball Wednesday night. Courtesy Photos Tippecanoe’s Brooke Shafer heads the ball Wednesday night. Courtesy Photos

CAMDEN — The Newton girls soccer team picked up a 4-2 WOAC win Tuesday over Preble Shawnee.

Brilie Hines had two goals and two assists.

Mia Szakal had one goal and one assist and Rylee Hess had one goal.

TENNIS

Troy 5,

Xenia 0

XENIA — The Troy girls tennis team cruised to an easy win.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi defeated Tori Dement 6-0, 6-0; Nina Short defeated Jordan Stanforth 6-0, 6-0 and Catharine Logan defeated Houda Loukssi 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Casey Rogers and Gwen Turnbull defeated Kaitlyn Williams and Joy Jepson 6-3, 6-1 and Sydney Bennett and Carly West defeated Lily McIntosh and Natalie Kingsolver 6-0, 6-0.

Tipp 5,

W. Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team swept West Carrollton Tuesday.

In singles, Nick Bauer won 6-2, 6-1; Eleanor Spangler won 6-3, 6-1 and Amaya Lipps won 6-0, 6-3.

In doubles, Sophia Perevozchekou and Maeve McMaken won 6-1, 6-1 and Maya Bean and Eve McCormick wont 6-1, 6-0.

Butler 5,

Piqua 0

VANDALIA — The Piqua girls tennis team dropped a MVL match Tuesday.

In singles, Ella Thomas lost 6-0, 6-0; Ava Owen lost 6-0, 6-0 and Patience Hale lost 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Sierra Leonard and Nataya Yaqub lost 6-1, 6-1 and Abby Smay and Alexa Fogt lost 6-4, 6-0.

Celina 5,

Lehman 0

CELINA — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team dropped a road match Tuesday.

“Celina is a solid, well-coached team who is tied for first in the Western Buckeye League,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Our first doubles team played very well against a team who medaled at the Schroeder Invitational. You learn from matches like this.”

In singles, Charlotte Spaide lost 6-2, 6-2; Evelyn Johnston lost 6-0, 6-0 and Brooklyn Fortkamp lost 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide lost 6-3, 7-6 and Chelsea Mohler and Kyla McGinnis lost 6-0, 6-0.

Vivi Chen and Ashreal Alvarez won a JV doubles match 8-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Butler 3,

Troy 0

VANDALIA — The Troy volleyball team dropped a road match in MVL action Tuesday.

Maddy Williams had six kills, two aces and 15 digs and Julia Kimer had 10 assists.

Lauren Koesters had 17 digs, Anna Mayer had seven digs and Cema Rajab added six kills.

Tipp 3,

Stebbins 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team picked up a 25-8, 25-12, 25-12 win in MVL action Tuesday.

“The team did very well with free ball and down balls, allowing us to use many play sets,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “I love the energy on defense and the consistency of play on offense, regardless of who was on the floor.”

Lexi Luginbuhl had seven kills and Savannah Clawson had five kills and six aces.

Courtney Post and Lilly Ares had three blocks.

Faith Siefring had 19 digs, Jenna Krimm had 15 assists and Eli McCormick added 14 assists.

Mara Sessions had seven digs and Emily Aselage had five digs.

Xenia 3,

Piqua 1

XENIA — The Piqua volleyball team dropped a MVL match Tuesday.

Riley Baker had 10 kills and Sherry Sprowl had six kills and 15 assists.

Abigail Kirk had 12 assists, three aces and 15 digs.

Megan Hull had 15 digs and four aces.

Covington 3,

Troy Christian 1

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team opened TRC play with a 19-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-11 win over Troy Christian Tuesday.

Taylor Kirker had 14 aces, 28 assists, five kills and 12 digs.

Addie Ventura had six kills, Hailey Naff had five kills and Carlie Besecker had 10 kills, three blocks and eight digs.

Kearsten Wiggins had 10 digs and three blocks, Mazelle Reck had two blocks, Ramse Vanderhorst had eight digs and Jayda McClure had five aces and six digs.

Lehman 3,

Milton-Union 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team won a TRC match 25-15, 25-14, 25-14.

For Lehman, Marissa Corner had 11 kills, seven digs and three aces and Kailee Rank had 11 kills and eight digs.

Jenna Baker dished out 26 assists, Claire Adams had four aces and six digs and Taylor Geise had eight digs.

Bethel 3,

Riverside 1

DEGRAFF — The Bethel volleyball team outlasted Riversie 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-18 Tuesday.

Karlee Plozay had 18 kills and 15 digs and Aubrey Bunting had six kills and five aces.

Gabi McMahan had five kills, 20 assists and 10 digs; Daisy Horner had five kills; Claire Bailey had 14 digs and Addison Boggs added 11 digs.

Arcanum 3,

Newton 1

ARCANUM — The Newton volleyball team dropped a road match 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 Tuesday in WOAC action.

Olivia Rapp had 10 kills, three aces and 19 digs; Bella Hall had seven kills and 11 digs and Kylie Velkoff had five aces, eight digs and 21 assists.

Sienna Montgomery had 13 kills and 13 digs; Makenna Kessling had 16 assists and Hannah Williams had five digs.

Ava Rapp had nine kills, three aces and 20 digs and Estie Rapp had five digs.

TV South 3,

Bradford 0

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Bradford volleyball team lost 25-21, 25-22, 25-9 in WOAC action Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER

Tippecanoe 4,

Troy 2

TROY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and held on for the victory at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Kendall Davis started the scoring and Megan Landis followed with penalty kick to make 2-0 with 26 minutes remaining in the half.

Brooke Shafer added a goal on an assist from Davis, before Chloe Fecher scored the first of her two goals cut the Tipp lead to 3-1 at half.

Tipp made it 4-1 on an Emma Hanrahan goal, before Fecher scored off an assist from Ava Harvey to make the final margin 4-2.

Abbie Fleenor had seven saves in goal for Troy.

TENNIS

Troy 5,

Fairmont 0

KETTERING — The Troy girls tennis team blanked Fairmont Wednesday.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi defeated Sara Estrada Sanchez 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; Nina Short defeated Amy Finke 6-0, 6-1 and Catharine Logan defeated Elena Alvarez 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Casey Rogers and Clista Hicks defeated Audrey Lundgren and Lucy Brezzise 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 Sydeny Bennett and Carly West defeated Isabelle Turner and Cora Ficus 6-1, 7-5.

VOLLEYBALL

Troy 3,

Xenia 1

TROY — The Troy volleyball team used a monster hitting game from Maddy Williams to break into the win column with a 25-21, 12-25, 25-15, 25-20 win over Xenia.

Williams had 22 kills and 11 digs and Josie Kelinhenz added five kills.

Cema Rajab had five kills, six aces and 13 digs.

Kayla Huber had 23 assists and six digs, Julie Kimer had 10 assists and five digs and Lauren Koesters added 23 digs.