Boys Tuesday/Wednesday Sports Roundup

Tippecanoe’s Caleb Ransom controls the ball against Troy’s Aiden Hickernell. Courtesy Photos Piqua’s Sabastian Karabinis shot a five-under par 31 on the front nine at Echo Hills Golf Course Tuesday. Rob Kiser|MVT File Photo Troy’s Bradyn Dillow controls the ball against Tippecanoe’s Caden Turner Tuesday night. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Christopher King and Tippecanoe’s James Miller battle for the ball Tuesday night. Courtesy Photos

PIQUA — Piqua High School boys golfer Sabastian Karabinis had a personal best Tuesday at Echo Hills in leading Piqua to a win.

Karabinis carded a five-under par 31 on the front nine in leading Piqua to a 154-167 win over Fairborn in MVL play.

It was just two shots short of Cale Green’s school record 29 in 1998.

After a birdie on the opening hole, Karabinis caught fire with birdies on three, four and five.

After a bogey on six, he birdied seven and nine to finish off his round.

Other Piqua scores were Richard Price 39, Evan Clark 42, Aiden Applegate 42, Hunter Steinke 44 and Gabe Sloan 45.

Covington 154,

Riverside 171

PIQUA — The Covington boys golf team picked up a win on the front nine at Echo Hills Tuesday.

Brodie Manson was match medalist and led Covington with a 37.

Other Bucc scores were Matt Dieperink 38, Sam Grabeman 38, Connor Humphrey 41, Cameron Haines 42 and Bryson Hite 42.

Miami East 188,

Milton-Union 188

TIPP CITY — For the second time this season, the Miami East boys golf team defeated Milton-Union on a fifth-score tiebreaker.

Miami East’s top four were Cameron Monnin 45, Connor Apple 45, Keidin Pratt 47, Owen Haak 51.

Milton-Union’s top four were medalist Colin Fogle 40, Zach Lovin 47, Austin Hodkin 50, Keaton Jones 51.

Bethel 175,

Troy Christian 195

TROY — The Bethel boys golf team picked up a TRC win on the back nine of Miami Shores Golf Course.

Mike Halleg was medalist with 38 for Bethel.

Other Bees scores were Joshua Fiery 42, Ben Sonnanstine 46, Thanapat Phungphoaphan 49, Jackson Deiss 58 and Jayden Graves 66.

Troy Christian scores were Gabe Barhorst 46, Connor Tipton 48, Goldie Miller 50, Luke Harris 51, Trever Phillips 52, Ben Knostman 53.

SOCCER

Tipp 2,

Troy 1

TROY — In a MVL showdown at Troy Memorial Stadium, the Tippecanoe boys soccer team held off Troy.

Caleb Ranson dribbled through the Troy defense to start the game’s scoring at the 31:54 mark of the first half.

With 12:51 remaining in the half, Ransom took a great cross-field ball from Landon Haas and scored to make it 2-0 at the break.

In a physical second half, the only goal came when Troy’s Bradyn Dillow scored on a PK with 23:40 remaining.

Michael Jergens had eight saves for Tippecanoe and Samuel Westfall had three saves for Troy.

Piqua 1,

Stebbins 1

DAYTON — In MVL soccer action on the road, Piqua came away with a tie.

Braxton Penrod scored the goal on an assist from Ty Pettus.

Josh Heath had 14 saves in goal.

Milton-Union 8,

Valley View 1

West Milton — The Milton-Union boys soccer team cruised to a win Tuesday night.

Braden Schaurer had three goals, Titus Copp had two goals and one assist and Levi Tracy had two goals.

Mason Quesinberry added two goals and one assist and Alex Baker had an assist.

Tyson Wright had eight saves and Kade Ullery had two saves.

Shawnee 5,

Newton 2

CAMDEN — The Newton boys soccer team dropped a road match Tuesday.

Isaac Beidelman had one goal and one assist for Newton and Dan Fisher had one goal.

Lehman 2,

Fairlawn 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman boys soccer team got a road win Tuesday.

Daniel Carlisle and Colt Courtad had one goal each and Collin Potts had three saves in goal.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

Troy 155,

Stebbins 171

TROY — The Troy boys golf team improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL with a win on the back nine at Miami Shores.

“We haven’t played a match on the back nine for awhile,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “It is a little different and the kids handled it well.”

Bryce Massingill and Mitchell Sargent both carded 39s to share medalist honors.

“Bryce (Massingill) is really putting some rounds together,” Evilsizor said. “He parred six of the last seven holes, so he really did a nice job. Mitchell (Sargent) didn’t play quite as well, but there is nothing wrong with a 39.”

Casey Beckner and Jeffrey Smith both shot 40.

“I am really happy for Casey (Beckner),” Evilsizor said. “His round could have been even better. He left a couple strokes out there. Jeffrey (Smith) continues to play well in place of Hayden Frey, who is injured. He came up off the JV team and we haven’t missed a beat. That is what you want to see when you are building depth in a program.”

Isaac Burns and Blake Sager both carded 44s.

Tippecanoe 154,

Fairborn 227

SPRINGFIELD — The Tippecanoe boys golf team remained unbeaten in MVL play with a road win at Locust Hills.

Will Riehle was medalist with 35.

Austin Siefring and Eli Voisard carded 38s, Max Gustavson and Owen White carded 43s and Andrew Gagnon had a 47.

Northmont 161,

Piqua 164

PIQUA — The Piqua boys golf team lost a close match on the back nine of Echo Hills Wednesday.

Richard Price and Sabastian Karabinis both had 40s, to lead Piqua.

Other Piqua scores were Gabe Sloan 41, Hunter Steinke 43, Evan Clark 50 and Aiden Applegate 53.

Bethel 176,

Southeastern 180

NEW CARLISLE — The Bethel boys golf team got a win on the front nine of Sugar Isle.

Mike Halleg was medalist and led Bethel with a 37.

Other Bees scores included Logan Norris 46, Gabe Veldman 46, Joshua Fiery 47, Ben Sonnanstine 48, Thanapat Phungphoaphan 51.