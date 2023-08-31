Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:23 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2600 block of Swailes Road.

-5:41 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Lincoln Community Center on Ash Street.

-3:28 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Floral Avenue.

TUESDAY

-11:43 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report o f menacing in the 100 block of East West Street.

-2:01 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1300 block of Cornish Road.

