Girls Weekend Cross Country Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls cross country team finished 11th in the Troy Night Lights Scarlet race Saturday night, while Covington was 15th.

Troy’s top seven included Millie Peltier, 31, 19:56.8; Ashley Kyle, 51, 20:47.2; Lily Zimmerman, 65, 21:16.7; Hallie Frigge, 87, 22:00.9; Isabel Westerheide, 102, 22:20.8; Kiley Kitta, 103, 22:20.8 and Fiona Battle, 106, 22:24.0.

Covington runners included Elyza Long, 17, 19:23.4; Johanna Welborn, 44, 20:39.6; Kassidy Turner, 116, 22:41.6; Delaney Murphy, 123, 22:49.8 and Eve Welborn, 126, 22:54.7.

Miami East was sixth in the Gray race, Piqua was 14th and Bradford was 26th.

Miami East runners included Maryn Gross, 20:29.1; Kendal Staley, 35, 22:42.8; Addy Fine, 45, 23:08.8; Kira Cole, 66, 24:00.1; Sarah Weaver, 157, 26:04.5; and Lana McAdams, 165, 26:42.5.

Piqua’s top seven included Lienne Casey, 43, 23:07.2; Lucy Weiss, 54, 23:33.9; Isabella Murray, 61, 23:56.6; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 72, 24:11.1; Addyson Ford, 164, 26:11.2; Emery Kuhlman, 205, 27:31.5 and Giana Taborn, 227, 28:51.2.

Bradford runners included Megan Wood, 65, 23:59.7; Emma Lavey, 171, 26:22.4; Isabella Hamilton, 216, 27:58.9; Daphne Lavey, 253, 32:11.2 and Kristen Skinner, 262, 25:41.9.

Trinity Valkyre

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Tippecanoe girls cross country team finished 14th in the Elite race at the Trinity Valkyre Invitational Saturday.

Tipp’s top seven include Isa Ramos, 41, 20:10.88; Shelby Hept, 65, 20:48.34; Gracie Wead, 96, 21:42.78; Libby Krebs, 100, 21:49.37; Katelyn Beeson, 113, 22:14.08; Lauren Anderson, 123, 22:39.43 and Madeline Ranly, 128, 22:47.7.

Eaton Invitational

EATON — The Troy Christian girls cross country team finished sixth in the Gold race at the Eaton Invitational Saturday.

Troy Christian runners included Mackenzie Rougier, 19, 25:00.0; Lila Echemann, 26, 25:32.8; Norah Rocke, 28, 26:02.1; Annaliese Erdahl, 33, 26:29.1; Gwen Harris, 43, 23:57.0 and Anna Lee, 48, 31:51.8.

Bethel finished 11th in the Purple race.

Bethel’s top seven included Eva Fry, 63, 26:22.4; Carmyn Nida, 66, 26:51.6; Kelsie Dallas, 72, 28:33.2; Aleiah Fry, 83, 33:18.7; Madeline Moore, 86, 34:04.3; Jewell Tyler, 91, 36:31.8 and Keira Mallett,, 39:08.6.