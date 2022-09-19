Weekend Boys Cross Country Roundup

TROY — Asher Long put himself at the top of the list at Covington High School with his race at the Troy Night Lights race Satuday night.

Long ran the fastest 5K time in Covington cross country history, winning the Scarlet race in 15:40.6.

Troy finished 10th in the race.

Troy’s top seven included Gavin Hutchinson 26, 16:38.0; Luke Plaisier, 41, 16:58.5; Kyle McCord, 51, 17:01.2; Noah Zink, 67, 17:27.5; Chet Snyder, 78, 17:36.5; Gavin Romberger, 82, 17:42.1 and Ryan McChesney, 104, 17:55.3.

Piqua finished 10th.

Piqua’s top seven included Noah Burgh, 9, 15:57.1; Braden Holtvogt, 48, 17:06.9; Evan Clark, 92, 17:49.7; Brycen Angle, 96, 17:57.1; Ty Pettus, 116, 18:00.4; Jackson Lyman, 149, 18:24.6 and AJ Burroughs, 197, 19:13.8.

Covington finished 16th.

The rest of Covington’s top seven included Beck Wilson, 100, 17:53.7; Preston King, 119, 18:03.7; Calub Hembree, 127, 18:07.3; Tanner Palsgrove, 147, 18:21.3; Caleb Ryman, 174, 18:46.5 and Mic Barhorst, 191, 19:09.7.

Bradford’s Owen Canan finished 65th in 17:26.1.

Miami East finished fourth in the Gray race and Bradford finished 29th.

Miami East’s top seven included Andrew Crane, 10, 17:37.9; Elijah Wilmeth, 18, 17:59.1; Clark Bennett, 27, 18:38.0;Josh Amheiser, 40, 18:43.5; Gabe Cole, 48, 18:51.8; Coleton Moore, 82, 19:28.7 and Rowen Gipe, 202, 21:20.3.

Bradford runners included Hayden Nicoldemus, 110, 19:55.5; Owen Beachler, 217, 21:44.1; Dalton Reck, 322, 24:46.4; Ethan Brogan, 325, 25:45.6 and Stephen Stewart, 340, 26:22.9.

Trinity Valkyre

LOUISVILLE , Ky. — Tippecanoe freshman Landon Kimmel continued to impress in Trinity Valkyre Invitational Saturday.

Running in the elite race, Kimmel led Tipp to a sixth-place finish, taking fifth in 15:21.0.

The rest of Tipp’s top seven included Kalib Tolle, 72, 16:52.0; Ethan Berning, 84, 17:00.50; Luke Schwieterman, 87, 17:05.10; Dimitri Hartman, 102, 17:17.30; Will Hept, 106, 17:19.90 and Isaac Clark, 169, 18:20.30.

Eaton Invitational

EATON — Troy Christian boys cross country team had two runners in the Gold race at the Eaton Invitational.

Landen Patel was 16th in 19:36.2 and Noah Oiler was 60th in 25:57.7.

Bethel finished eighth in the Purple race.

The Bees’ top seven included Austin Hawkins, 24, 18:07.3; Kade Schweikhardt, 40, 18:54.4; Bryce Schweikhardt, 47, 19:05.0; Patrick Firstenberger, 54, 19:36.0; John Daugherty, 63, 20:34.5; Landon Endsley, 68, 21:17.7 and Bronson Mansfield, 80, 22:58.12.