Weekend Sports Roundup

VERSAILLES — The Troy volleyball team ran into a strong Versailles team Saturday, losing 25-21, 25-20, 25-17.

Kasey Sager had 11 kills and five blocks for Troy and Hannah Duff added six kills and 13 digs.

Ellie Fogarty had 12 assists and 12 digs and Kayla Huber added nine digs.

Brynn Siler had three aces and 12 digs and Maddy Williams had seven digs.

Miss. Valley 3,

Troy Christian 1

UNION CITY — The Troy Christian volleyball team dropped a road match Saturday 25-19, 14-25, 30-28, 25-17 in non-conference action.

Regin Wilkins had 10 kills and 10 digs and Kathleen Johnson had eight kills.

Maddie Fourman had seven kills and seven digs an Ainsley Davis dished out 30 assists and had six digs.

FM 3,

Bethel 1

PITSBURG — The Bethel volleyball team lost in non-conference action 25-19, 25-19, 17-25, 26-24.

Newton 3,

Riverside 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team improved to 13-0 on the season with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-20 win.

Emma Hemphill had four aces, 10 kills and 11 digs and Sienna Montgomery had nine kills.

Bella Hall had six kills, Olivia Rapp had five kills, three aces and 12 digs and Ella Rapp had 30 assists and 11 digs.

Eva Bowser had three aces and 20 digs and Kaylee Deeter had 16 digs.

Soccer

Milton-Union 2,

Dayton Christian 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls soccer team won a home game Saturday.

Ava Berberich and Rachel Jacobs had one goal each.

Madeline Crowe and Alaina Gregory had one assist each.

Newton 3,

Troy Christian 2

TROY — The Newton girls soccer team got a road win Saturday.

Reese Hess had two goals and Emma Szakal had one goal and two assists.

Breanna Ingle had six saves in goal.

BOYS

Soccer

Wayne 4,

Piqua 2

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team dropped a game at Wertz Stadium Saturday.

Nathan Buecker and Collin Snyder had one goal each for Piqua and Ty Pettus had one assist.

Josh Heath had 18 saves in goal.

Troy Christian 4,

Dayton Christian 0

DAYTON — The Troy Christian boys soccer team got a road win Saturday.

James Swartz had three goals and Josiah Myers scored one goal.

Alex Free had three assists and Aidan Barnishin had one assist.

Karter Denson had the shutout in goal with four saves.

Milton-Union 4,

Urbana 3

URBANA — The Milton-Union boys soccer team got a road win Saturday.

Carson Brown had one goal and two assists and Mason Grudich had two goals and one assist.

Titus Copp had one goal.