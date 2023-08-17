Girls Weekly Sports Roundup

Troy’s Skylar Davis slides past a Wayne defender Wednesday at Troy Memorial Stadium to get to the ball. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Kamryn Mikolajewski crosses the ball as Ben Logan’s Mayse Daniels defends Wednesday at Wertz Stadium. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Addilyn Buschur heads towards the goal as a Wayne defender reacts. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Emma Kidder controls the ball against Ben Logan. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Kendra Kovacs races towards the goal against Wayne. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Lexi Burroughs splits two defenders against Ben Logan. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team improved to 2-0 with a 10-0 win over Wayne Wednesday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Ava Harvey started the game’s scoring at 33:21 of the first half with a direct kick from 30 yards out.

Chloe Fecher headed the ball into the goal on an assist from Paige Vitangeli at 29:43 mark to make it 2-0.

Freshman Addilynn Buschur got her first goal with 11:32 remaining in the half and Paige Vitangeli made it 4-0 at the break when scored with 4:30 left in the opening half.

Troy added six goals in the second half.

Buschur finished with three goals, Paige Vitangeli had two goals and one assist and Fecher scored two goals.

Harvey had one goal and one assist, Payton Vitangeli scored a goal and Skylar Davis added a goal.

Izzy Brewer Peyton Hayslett, Kendra Kovacs, Hannah Liening, Hailey Nolan and Alyssa Stanley all had one assist.

Abbie Fleenor had the shutout in goal, with four assists.

Ben Logan 3,

Piqua 2

PIQUA — The Piqua girls soccer team lost a close game at Wertz Stadium Wednesday.

Lexi Burroughs had a goal for Piqua late in the first half to tie it 1-1.

But, Ben Logan took a 2-1 lead at the break and both teams scored one goal each in the second half.

TENNIS

Troy 5,

Sidney 0

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team cruised to a 5-0 win over Sidney.

The Trojans dropped just one game in the entire match.

In singles, Elizabeth Niemi, Nina Short and Catherine Logan won.

In doubles, Casey Rogers and Gwen Turnbull and Sydney Bennett and Carly West won.

Tipp 5,

Bryan 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team evened its record at 1-1.

In singles, Nicki Bauer won 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7); Ellie Wabel won 6-1, 6-2 and Mia Tobias won 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles, Riya Patel and Morgan Collins won 6-4, 6-2 and Kara Snipes and Amelia Staub won 6-4, 6-2.

GOLF

Tipp 187,

Troy 213

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls golf team picked up a home win against Troy Monday at Cassel Hills.

Katie Smith was match medalist with a 42.

Other Tippecanoe scores were Olivia Kreusch 45, Abigaail Poston 50, Ella Berning 50, Ava Hanrahan 55 and Kylee Schreiner 57.