As we hit the dog days of summer, I think this time of year is possibly best described as ‘Golf Scramble Season’. There are certainly several of those on which to report in this column, so keep reading for more information, whether one is a duffer or not.

The first fundraising scramble is the annual ‘Christmas in July’ Staci Blythe Memorial, to be held this coming Saturday, July 16. The date to sign up has come and gone, and information about this memorial scramble has been well-publicized in the Miami Valley Today, so I’ll provide a recap in a future column. But it is certainly a worthy cause that should and will be highlighted.

Next, the Dick Minnich Charity Golf Classic will hold its 34th annual iteration on Saturday, August 2. This fundraising golf event is hosted by the Covington Noon Optimist Club, and will take place at Shelby Oaks Golf Course in Sidney. This scramble has raised over $137,000 since its inception 34 years ago. Funds raised by this tournament are always returned to the Covington community. Sixty percent of funds raised go to the Covington Scholarship Fund Program for graduating CHS seniors, and the balance is given to various youth programs in our Covington community by our Optimist Club.

Sponsorship monies are due next Monday, July 18, and any business or individual interested in a sponsorship can call Tournament Director Andy Johnson at (937) 216-2020. The entry deadline for one’s foursome of golfers is the following Monday, July 25. Again, contact Mr. Andy Johnson for an official entry form. Fewer and fewer folks remember the namesake of this golf classic, Dick Minnich. But his legacy of giving lives on through the next generations, supporting the young scholars of Covington.

The next golf scramble to mention is in its 25th anniversary recurrence. This is quarter-century playing of the Darryl Platt Memorial, in memory of a beloved classmate who passed away too young. More information about this event will be in my next column. But to get the full information now, look it up on Facebook, or call Brad Hall at (937) 473-2628 or Jerry Minnich at (937) 321-2976.

And lastly in today’s column, a bit of news that doesn’t pertain to the game of golf. This may be welcome to those of you who may have skipped the previous paragraphs of this column because you, like me, don’t hit the little white ball around the links. Levi Weldy, an upcoming junior at Covington High School, is a Life Scout of the Boy Scouts of America and is currently working on his Eagle Scout project. Levi is a member of Covington’s BSA Troop 343, and has made it his project’s goal to raise funds to purchase a large interactive kiosk, to recognize both military veterans and Eagle Scouts, who have graduated from Covington High School. The kiosk will be placed in the Covington school building, so that the entire public would have access to it. And for those out of town, all the kiosk’s information will also be available online via the internet.

To help complete this kiosk project, Levi is in search of donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. Individuals who choose to donate $50 or more, and businesses and organizations who give $100 or more will have their names listed on a special ‘donor slide’ that will be displayed on the kiosk. All funds for this Eagle Scout project will be handled by BSA Troop 343, and may be made payable to the same. Mail checks to Troop 343 at 137 Wenrick St., Covington, OH 45318. Thank you in advance for your support!