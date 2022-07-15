EverHeart Hospice welcomes new team members

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice welcomes Allie Paul, PRN Licensed Practical Nurse; and McKensey Seckel, Accounts Receivable, to the care team.

Paul graduated MVCTC with her LPN in 2016 and has worked in dialysis for eight years. Paul joined the EverHeart team after personally experiencing Hospice Care in her family.

“I chose to work in hospice because I feel it will be an emotionally rewarding career. I was inspired to join this team because I saw first-hand all the benefits from this hospice care in the nursing homes and with my grandfather,” Paul said.

Paul enjoys horseback riding, camping, and gardening in her spare time. She has been married to her husband, Chris, for seven years, and together they share three children: Stella, Lillian, and Crew.

Seckel joins the EverHeart Hospice Finance Department as Accounts Receivable. Seckel attended Kent State, earning a degree in Healthcare Administration with a minor in Management.

Seckel brings two years of previous hospice experience, sharing that she loves working in hospice and knew she wanted to stay in the hospice field after moving to this area.

Seckel enjoys shopping, farming, swimming, and playing tennis in her free time. She also loves spending time with her dog, Zeus.

Current employment opportunities at EverHeart Hospice can be found at www.everhearthospice.org.