Local events and meetings

Lucky Lemonade Series: Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

Join the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center for their Lucky Lemonade Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 to listen to smooth jazz played by Sax B & MWB. The concert will occur behind the center in the courtyard. The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. For more information visit www.TroyHayner.org or call 937-339-0457.

Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education Meeting

The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will be having a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19. The meeting will be at 760 Railroad Ave. in Room 404. The meeting is open to public in person or virtually by following directions on the district website (www.Bradford.k12.oh.us). Anyone interested in addressing the board must contact the school’s Superintendent by 1 p.m. that Tuesday.

Piqua Kiwanis Club features Civil War Program

At 12:15 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St., the Piqua Kiwanis Club will feature John Prucunia as a guest speaker at their meeting. Prucunia is a retired Ohio State Highway Patrolman, and he is also a “Civil War buff.” His presentation will include a visual perspective of the war. The program is free and open to the public. Lunch will also be available for $12/person. Contact Dennis Carity at 937-773-9524 to request a meal. For more information, contact Gretchen Roeth at [email protected]

Science of Sharks: Troy-Miami County Public Library

Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library to learn about the science of sharks at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. The WAVE Foundation at Newport Aquarium will have their Mobile Shark Cart with live coral cat sharks. They will present facts about sharks and how to help conservation efforts. The program is for children in grades K and up. For more information, call the library at 97-339-0502 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

J.R. Clarke Card and Game Club

The J.R. Clarke Card and Game Club will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 in the Community Room of the J.R. Clarke Public Library. Snacks will be available. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

Pony Wagon Historical Museum

The Pony Wagon Historical Museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. The museum is located at 510 Washington St., St. Paris. The museum is open the second and fourth Sundays of each month.