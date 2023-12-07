Grace Christian Bookstore moves to Troy

Members of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Grace Christian Bookstore on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Troy Area Chamber of Commerce member Chuck Fox, left, speaks with Grace Christian Bookstore owner Paul Couch, right, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

TROY — Members of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Grace Christian Bookstore on Wednesday, Dec. 6, welcoming the long-time Piqua business to its new location on West Main Street in Troy.

“Grace Christian Bookstore goes back to 1955,” store owner Paul Couch said.

“We exist just to serve our community, and to be able to get the Gospel of Christ out into our community,” he said. “We think we’re more than just a bookstore; we’re a ministry.”

Featuring books, gifts, apparel and more, the shop is located at 1873 W. Main St., next door to Kohl’s. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. More information can be found online at www.gracechristianstore.com.

“Some of the things you’ll find here are books, Bibles, unique gifts, greeting cards, and we do things that you can’t just get anywhere, like Bible imprinting,” Couch said. “We don’t even charge for that, it’s just a service that we provide.”

Couch and his wife Heather purchased Grace Christian Bookstore in 2017. The bookstore moved to its current location in February, he said, after being in Piqua for over 60 years.

“This is a new location for us,” Couch said. “The store originally started with the name Jerry’s Christian Gifts, and then at some point in the 1980s it got changed to Grace Christian Bookstore.”

Troy Mayor Robin Oda attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, presenting a gift bag from the city of Troy.

“Congratulations,” Oda said. “You’ve been in Piqua for a long time, and we expect you to spend the next 60-plus years here in Troy. We’re happy to have you here.”