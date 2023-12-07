City announces leaf pick-up schedule

TROY — On Wednesday, Dec. 13, Street Department staff will begin the final round of Troy’s annual leaf pick-up program. A map showing anticipated pick-up dates by address is available at the city website at www.troyohio.gov/leaf-map. Click on your zone to see anticipated pick-up dates.

To help provide efficient collection, the city asks that residents:

· Keep leaf piles free of routine yard waste, trash, brush, and rocks.

· Rake leaves to the street one foot out from the curb and out of catch basins. Leaving this space between the curb and the leaves will allow drainage of rainwater. Do not block catch basins with piles of leaves.

· Do not place leaf piles around or between parked cars.

· Place leaves at the curb before the first collection date for your zone.

Residents can also place leaves in a compostable paper yard waste bag curbside on their regular trash collection day.

As in the past, leaf pick-up will be by zones. The description of the zones and dates for each are as follows:

ZONE 1: The area bound on the north and east by the Corporation line including Carriage Crossing, King’s Chapel, and the Reserves of Washington, as well as the area north of West Main between Interstate 75 and North Ridge Avenue. Pick-up is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 13 through Tuesday, Dec. 19.

ZONE 2: Area bound by Ridge Avenue and Peters Road on the east, including Pleasant View, Premwood and The Heritage; to the South Corporation line and West Corporation line including Willowcreek. Pick-up is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 20 through Wednesday, Dec. 27.

ZONE 3: Area between Ridge Avenue on the west, Peters Road on the south, South Market Street, Canal Street, Monroe Street and Great Miami River on the east and the Corporation line on the north. Also, the area between South Market and CSX Railroad, south of Canal Street including Southview. Pick-up is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 28 through Thursday, Jan. 4.

ZONE 4: Remainder of east end of town, east from CSX Railroad. Pick-up is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 12.

ZONE 5: Sherwood area and Culbertson Heights area; also the remaining sections of Northeast Troy including Meadow Lawn, Heritage Hills, Gaslight Village, Northbrook and Halifax. Pick-up is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 19.

DOWNTOWN AREA: Leaves in this area will be picked up intermittently as time permits.

This schedule is subject to weather and equipment delays. For questions, call the City of Troy Central Service & Maintenance Facility at 937-335-1914.