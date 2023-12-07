Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-8:27 p.m.: resisting arrest. David C. West, 43, of Piqua, was charged with resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer.

-7:43 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of Home Avenue.

-6:32 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Lucky’s on North Main Street.

MONDAY

-12:10 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Starbucks on East Ash Street. John R. Camden, 45, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing.

-8:30 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 700 block of South Wayne Street.

-6:06 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1200 block of Covington Avenue.

