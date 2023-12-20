Grahams celebrate Golden Anniversary

Ron and Barb Graham, of Piqua, are celebrating their 50th anniversary. Submitted photos Ron and Barb Graham on their wedding day on Dec. 22, 1973.

PIQUA — Ron and Barb Graham, of Piqua, are celebrating their 50th anniversary on Dec. 22.

The couple were married in The Chapel of Sidney First United Methodist Church on Dec. 22, 1973.

The Grahams raised seven children together and are so proud thankful for them. Their children and their spouses are Crystal (Richard Barton), Nathan, Ronnie (Franni Cantrill), David (Tiarra), Michelle (Steve Penny), Daniel (Jessica), and Lisa (Jon Poulin).

The family has grown to include 24 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“Over the years, the greatest gifts have been family, friends and God’s love,” said information provided by their daughter, Crystal Barton.

The Grahams raised their family in Sidney and Piqua, moving to Piqua in 1991, where they still reside.

Ron was born in Sidney and worked in Sidney for approximately 40 years.

To celebrate their 50th anniversary, their children had a surprise dinner on Friday Dec. 15.