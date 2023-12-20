Tuesday Boys Basketball Roundup

XENIA — The Troy boys basketball team went on the road to get a 56-45 MVL win over Xenia Tuesday night.

Troy led 14-9, 26-23 and 38-32 at the quarter breaks.

Evan Kaiser had 13 points and seven rebounds and Kellen Miller had 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

Bryce Haught had 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.

Brady O’Leary scored eight points and Hudson Furlong added five points.

Tippecanoe 50,

West Carrollton 37

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team got a win at home Tuesday night.

The Red Devils led 15-6, 25-18 and 43-31 at the quarter breaks.

CJ Bailey led the Red Devils with 18 points.

Jackson Smith scored 16 points and Maddox Sivon added 12 points.

Butler 44,

Piqua 30

VANDALIA — The Piqua boys basketball team dropped a MVL game at the SAC Tuesday night.

Piqua trailed 12-4, 18-6 and 39-16 at the quarter breaks.

Tate Kuhlman led Piqua with 10 points.

Covington 48,

Milton-Union 46

WEST MILTON — The Covington boys basketball team won a thriller on the road in TRC action Tuesday night.

Bryson Hite had hit a 3-pointer to give Covington a 46-44 lead, before Milton-Union tied it.

Britton Miller made a runner at the buzzer to give Covington the win.

Milton had led 10-7, 28-22 and 42-35 at the quarter breaks before Covington rallied.

Miller scored 14 points and Hite added 13 points.

Brogen Angle scored 10 points and Tanner Palsgrove had seven points.

For the Bulldogs, Braden Schaurer had 12 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Zach Lovin had nine points and five rebounds and Wyatt Kimmel had eight points and seven rebounds.

Tyler Combs had seven points and nine rebounds and Titus Copp added seven points.

Lehman Catholic 43,

Riverside 41

DEGRAFF — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team got a road win in TRC action Tuesday night.

The game was tied 9-9 after one quarter.

Lehman led 19-18 at halftime and 31-24 after three quarters.

Daniel Carlisle led Lehman with 12 points.

Tanner Lachey scored 11 points and CJ Olding added nine points.

Northridge 62,

Bethel 50

DAYTON — The Bethel boys basketball team lost a road game in TRC action Tuesday night.

Bethel was tied 9-9 after one quarter, but trailed 29-23 at halftime and 47-39 after three quarters.

Bradford 67,

Ansonia 45

ANSONIA — The Bradford boys basketball team cruised to a WOAC win on the road Tuesday night.

The Railroaders led 20-11, 36-21 and 50-31 at the quarter breaks.

Tri-Village 64,

Newton 31

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team dropped a home game in WOAC action.

The Indians trailed 13-10, 31-18 and 51-22 at the quarter breaks.

Quinn Peters scored 10 points for Newton and Ty Schauer added seven points.