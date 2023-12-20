Troy Christian holds off Miami East in TRC boys basketball showdown

Troy Christian’s Alex Free and Riston Taylor (24) battle with Miami East’s Devon Abshire for a rebound Tuesday night at Miami East High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Jacob Roeth makes a pass as Troy Christian’s Alex Free defends. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Frank Rupnik shoots over Miami East’s Connor Apple Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Connor Apple drives past Troy Christian’s Parker Penrod Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Parker Penrod drives against Miami East’s Ty Rohrer Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Kamden Wolfe shoots against Troy Christian’s Frank Rupnik Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Alex Free goes up for a dunk Tuesday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — An early season Three Rivers Conference boys basketball showdown did not disappoint Tuesday night.

Troy Christian came to Miami East sharing the conference lead with Northridge 3-0 and the Vikings were a game back at 2-1.

And despite a fast start from the Eagles, the Vikings were in a tie game late in the fourth quarter before Troy Christian came away with a 58-51 victory.

The Eagles improved to 4-0 on the season, while the Vikings dropped to 4-3.

Troy Christian had scored the game’s first 12 points and was still leading 42-33 late in the third quarter after a 3-pointer by Riston Taylor.

But, East’s Jacob Roeth would scored nine straight points to tie the game at 42 with 6:05 remaining.

The two teams continued to exchange baskets and when Kamden Wolfe scored off a Roeth assist, it was tied at 48 with a little over two minutes remaining.

But, Parker Penrod and Taylor would hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Eagles up 54-48 with 1:30 to play.

Connor Apple would get East within 54-51 with 39 seconds to play, but the Vikings would not score again.

Penrod hit two free throws to make it 56-51 and Alex Free would finish the game’s scoring on a dunk off a Penrod steal.

Penrod had scored five points in the first 40 seconds of the game and added a basket and a free throw to give Troy Christian a 12-0 lead before Apple got the Vikings on the board on an offensive rebound.

Troy Christian led 19-8 after one quarter and 27-16 at halftime and maintained that lead for most of the third quarter before East rallied.

For Troy Christian, Penrod had 20 points and seven assists and Taylor had 12 points and five rebounds.

Frank Rupnik had eight points and nine rebounds and Free had eight points and five assists.

Christian Brusman added seven points and five rebounds.

Roeth led East with 15 points, 10 assists and six rebounds and Ty Rohrer added 12 points.

Wolfe had 10 points and Apple added eight points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Devon Abshire scored six points.

Troy Christian was 22 of 48 from the floor for 46 percent, including seven of 20 from 3-point range for 35 percent.

The Eagles converted seven of eight free throws for 88 percent.

Miami East was 22 of 53 from the floor for 42 percent, including one of 12 from long range for eight percent.

The Vikings made six of eight free throws for 75 percent.

Troy Christian won the battle of boards 22-19, but had 12 turnovers to East’s eight.

