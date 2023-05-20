Grand jury hands up indictments

By Jordan Green

For Miami Valley Sunday News

TROY — The Miami County grand jury issued indictments for failure to provide notice of change of address and for escape from detention on Thursday, May 11.

• Daniel R. Fitzpatrick, 27, at large, was indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony, for failing to notify the change according to the requirements of a previous conviction.

• Anthony W. Smith, 55, of Troy, was indicted on one count of escape, a third-degree felony, for attempted escape while under detention for a felony conviction.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today and Miami Valley Sunday News.