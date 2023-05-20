May proclaimed as Bike Month in Piqua

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

PIQUA – May 2023 has been proclaimed as Bike Month in the city of Piqua by the Piqua City Commissioners at their May 16 meeting.

In the proclamation, it states, “creating bicycle-friendly communities improves residents’ health, well-being, quality of life, and sense of connection to the community.”

Krysten French, president of Bike Piqua, thanked the city for their support for biking and bikers through their continual support in the infrastructure for bikers, such as the bike path and bike lanes. She also showed the commissioners the mural artwork voted on by the community. The mural is based on a 1898 French poster artist for a bike shop in Paris, according to French.

Then, Jim Hemmert, of Boone Street, thanked the commissioners for their proclamation. Hemmert provided a story on how the bike path is utilized by citizens from other areas. One story focused on a group from Indianapolis coming to Piqua to ride “the loop” on a Sunday. Hemmert chatted with the group that day and later that week, the group came back and invited Hemmert to join them.

“The path is definitely used by more than just us,” commented Hemmert.

Bike Piqua can be contacted through their Facebook page at facebook.com/bikepiqua.

The commissioners approved a contract between the city and A to Z Property Maintenance LLC for the 2023 ADA curb ramp program to construct various new ADA acceptable curbs throughout Piqua. The contract also updates other curbs to bring them to standard. The contract is in the amount of $227,000, and it is part of the pavement preservation program. The program is expected to start in June.

Then, the commissioners authorized Raftelis to provide strategic planning services for the city. According to the resolution, it states “Reftelis provides clients with the best thinking and execution in organizational design, development, and improvement.” The cost of the services shall not exceed $57,125.

Piqua, along with the Miami County Commissioners and the cities of Troy and Tipp City, partnered to submit the 2023 CHIP Program partnership agreement. The city of Piqua is expected to receive $90,625 from the agreement, according to Chris Schmiesing, community and economic development director for Piqua. That money will be combined with the existing program income of $156,500. The program focuses on low-to-moderate income homes to provide grants to complete home repairs. The agreement application will receive notification of funding in September.

Then, the commissioners authorized the purchase of a 2023 sewer mainline CCTV inspection unit for the Underground Utilities Department for a cost of $180,487. The previous unit was purchased in 2012.

Finally, the commissioners approved the contract to Pohlkat Inc. for the removal and disposal of lime residue from the water plant’s lime lagoon. The contract is in the amount of $150,000 and is available to renew in 2025 and 2027. The city has used the company for the last 16 years.