Local events and meetings

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals

The Legion Post will be serving a taco salad bar featuring taco chips, taco meat, sour cream, cheeses, salsa, onions, jalapenos, and more toppings for $6 starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. Euchre will follow for $5 starting at 7 p.m.

Their weekly Sunday breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee and juices for $9. The meal runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking located in the back of the building. The meals are open to the public.

Move to Amend June Meeting

Move to Amend Miami County will welcome Jim Warner, of Rank the Vote Ohio, at its next meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at the Randolph & McCulloch Freedom’s Struggle Complex, located at 655 N. Main St. in Piqua.

Mr. Warner will explain ranked choice voting, provide a historic context, and describe the benefits of this voting system.

The presentation will also be live via Zoom using meeting ID 858 6983 4336 and passcode 025850. For a direct Zoom link, questions, or more information, write to [email protected]

Move to Amend Miami County is an affiliate of the national, nonpartisan, grassroots coalition of people and organizations working to end corporate power and get big money out of politics.