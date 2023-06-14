Long Hughes Caughey

By Jordan Green

For Miami Valley News

TROY — The Miami County grand jury issued indictments for aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs onto a government facility, and failure to provide notice of change of address, among others on Thursday, June 1.

James D. Hughes, 39, of Piqua, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, one count of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

Andrew L. Caughey, 36, of Troy, was indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, a third-degree felony, one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Bradley M. Long, 34, at-large, was indicted on a one count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony, for failure to provide notice of the change as a registered sex offender.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.