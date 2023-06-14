The Dianne Coble Ensemble Submitted photo | Friends of the Piqua Library

PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Library will be hosting the Dianne Coble Ensemble on Friday, June 23, at 7 pm on the fourth floor of the Fort Piqua Plaza on North Main Street.

The Dianne Coble Ensemble once again will entertain with gospel, jazz, Motown, and old school R&B music. The DC (Dianne Coble) Ensemble is an eclectic group of talented singers, founded and led by Coble, who is originally from Troy.

“The ensemble possesses energy and presence that can’t be contested. The ensemble has performed locally throughout the area and nearby states. They take pride in their ability to bring together and unite people with their music,” said a press release from the Friends of the Piqua Library. “This concert is part of the Library Lounge Series 2023, Back by popular Demand!”

Admission is free but a ticket is required to attend. The general public may pick up their tickets beginning on Friday, June 9 at the library.

“We hope you can join us for this concert. It is going to be a night you won’t forget,” said the release.