Police log

MONDAY

–4:17 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Two juveniles were located at a business in the unit block of North Hyatt Street. Both of the juveniles’ parents were notified and both were released to adults.

SUNDAY

-11:34 p.m.: suspicious. Police located a male at a business in the 800 block of North Third Street. The subject advised he was in his storage unit, nothing criminal was observed.

-10:30 p.m.: suspicious. Police received a report of subjects yelling back and forth in the 700 block of Rosedale Drive. The male subject left the area prior to officers’ arrival. The female advised everything was OK.

-9:09 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injuries and minor damage in the 300 block of North Third Street.

-7:31 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injuries. The driver went off the roadway, through a fence and into a field at mile marker 69 on I-75 southbound.

-8:42 a.m.: suspicious person. Police stopped a homeless subject, in the 500 block of West Main Street, who was walking to California, officers discovered marijuana and collected it to be destroyed.

SATURDAY

-10:42 p.m.: DUI. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for lanes of travel in the area of West Main Street and Bowman Avenue. The driver was arrested for OVI.

-4:03 p.m.: menacing. Police received a report of menacing in the 100 block of North Second Street.

-10:53 a.m.: suspicious person. A caller reported a suspicious male asking for money outside a business in the unit block of Weller Drive. The male was subsequently cited for driving under suspension and fictitious registration. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

-8:05 a.m.: animal complaint. Police received a report of three dead animals in the creek behind a residence in the 500 block of Judith Drive. In total, five animals have been found dead in the creek in this area in recent months to include a dog. The homeowner contacted ODNR to report as well. It is unknown currently how the animals died or how they ended up in the area.

-5:01 a.m.: suspicious. A subject arrived home to their residence in the 600 block of South Hyatt Street and noticed their back door and garage were not locked. Door to the inside of the home was locked. Officers checked the residence and it checked OK.

FRIDAY

-9:07 p.m.: menacing. A male subject lifted up the shirt of a pregnant woman and started kissing her belly without permission in the 500 block of West Walnut Street.

-7:33 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a private property crash in the 100 block of East Main Street.

-12:20 p.m.: fraud. A female in the 700 block of Oak Lea Drive had a check intercepted in the mail. The check was altered and deposited into someone else’s account.

-12:03 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injury in the area of South County Road 25A and Abbott Parkway.

THURSDAY

-10:42 p.m.: drug offense. Police conducted a traffic stop for expired registration in the area of Bowman Avenue and West Main Street. A search of the vehicle located marijuana.

-7:36 p.m.: drug offense. Police conducted a traffic stop for displaying two registrations in the area of East State Route 571 and South State Route 202. A search of the vehicle located marijuana.

-12:01 p.m.: fraud. Police received a report of a fraudulent check in the 800 block of Pebble Place.

-11:39 a.m.: theft. Police received a report of a prior theft from a residence in the 6000 block of South County Road 25A.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel