BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library is pleased to invite the community to their first ever “All Together Now Bradford” festival on June 23 from 6 – 9 p.m. in the Y-Yard Park.

They will have several community clubs, organizations and churches joining to celebrate all that makes this village so great. There will be activities, crafts and games offered by the different groups as well as a bouncy house, large yard games, corn hole, food, sidewalk chalk art show, flag football and wiffle ball and lots of friendly fellowship, a little something for all ages.

Bluegrass Band favorite, Rum River Blend, will be entertaining to crowd in the shelter from 7 – 8 p.m. This is a perfect chance for newcomers to Bradford to meet their neighbors and find out about some of the great groups in town. Badges BBQ will also be at the All Together Now Bradford festival.

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets along and be sure to pass the word to your neighbors. Parking will be available at the library and Depot, both located on Main Street, as well as the public parking off of Miami Avenue across the street from the Village Offices. In case of rain, this event will be held at the Community Club at 149 Miami Ave., Bradford. If you have questions about this event, call the library at 937-448-2612.