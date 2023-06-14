ALLIANCE — The University of Mount Union has announced that Samantha Hurlburt, of Troy, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

Hurlburt was one of 645 students named to the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.

