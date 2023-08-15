Grand opening set for Bethel Local Schools new elementary school

TIPP CITY — Bethel Local Schools will hold a dedication and the grand opening of its new Bethel Elementary School building on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10:30 a.m.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating this momentous occasion for our district and would love to share it with as many people as possible,” said a press release from the school.

Parking for the dedication will be in the front parking lot of the new building located at 7120 State Rout 201, Tipp City, OH 45371.

Following the dedication ceremony, guests will have the opportunity to tour the new building.