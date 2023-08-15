Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

SUNDAY

-11:08 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Heritage Green on North Downing Street.

-10:23 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Marathon on West Water Street.

-6:14 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary at Sandalwood Apartments on Kienle Drive.

-6:03 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Upway Drive.

-3:58 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Dollar General on West Water Street.

-3:46 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief near the intersection of Experiment Farm Road and Farrington Road. Jordan M. Schneider, 24, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging.

-1:57 p.m.: drug possession. Vincent F. Sowers, 31, was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

SATURDAY

-3:45 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of Covington Avenue.

-12:59 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 800 block of South Street,

-12:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/ fight at the Piqua Public Library.

-2:52 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Washington Commons on North McKinley Avenue. It was reported a male subject pulled a gun on another male subject; Claude Rambert III, 52, of Troy, was charged with aggravated menacing.

FRIDAY

-9:40 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Timothy E. Smith, 41, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-5:44 p.m.: public indecency. Jordan A. Reedy, 34, of Piqua, was charged with public indecency, resisting arrest and failure to appear.

-11:02 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Saint Boniface Church on South Downing Street. Counterfeit money was found during bingo.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.