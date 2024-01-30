Grant money available to local 501(c)(3) organizations

CINCINNATI — Grant monies are available to local 501(c)(3) organizations in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati via funds from the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) – an anti-poverty initiative of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. These local grants, made possible by Catholics throughout the Archdiocese who contribute to CCHD each year, are intended to fight the root causes of poverty. Grantees should prioritize the voices of those affected by poverty in their decision-making process and seek to offer people a hand up, not a handout.

The 2023-2024 local CCHD grant recipients are:

1. Churches Active in Northside (Cincinnati) – Guest Led Anti-Poverty Initiative

2. Communities United for Action (Cincinnati) – United for Better Stormwater Management

3. Community Matters (Cincinnati) – Justice League

4. Drive to Thrive (Cincinnati) – Transportation Independence

5. El Puente Educational Center (Dayton) – Latino Community Services Project

6. Mission of Mary Cooperative (Dayton) – Neighborhood Food Council-Empowering Neighbors and Growing Together

7. Oasis House (Dayton) – Women of the Roundtable Project and Beyond

8. Society of St. Vincent de Paul (Springfield) – Bilingual Community Navigator

Local dollars can make a change.

Application information can be found at: https://resources.catholicaoc.org/offices/catholic-social-action/task-forces-committees/cchd.

The renewable local grants cannot exceed $10,000 per year. Grant applications are due by Friday, March 15, 2024.

If you would like more information about these grants, contact Glen L. Glenn, Program Coordinator for the Catholic Social Action Office at 513-263-6644 or [email protected].