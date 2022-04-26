Grants awarded from the Troy Foundation

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — During its March meeting, the Troy Foundation approved grants totaling $286,166.13 to 25 organizations.

The grants will be used in support of the foundation’s mission to improve the quality of life for the community by connecting donors to charitable causes for a better tomorrow. Grants were awarded from the Foundation’s General Fund, the Clyde and Kathryn Marr Fund, the David B. and Helen N. Meeker Fund, the Lucy Fund, the Kathryn Marr Fund, the Fifth Third Bank Fund for Arts and Culture, the Patricia Starr Willis Fund, and the Priority Needs Fund.

General Fund Grants:

• Miami County Educational Service Center received $1,000 toward the Excellence in Education Banquet. This program is held each year to celebrate the achievements of valedictorians and salutatorians from Miami County high schools.

• Reading for Change was awarded $1,964.35 toward their Change Maker Summer 2022 program. This 7-week program includes lunch, themed activities, small-group tutoring, and summer bridge books that focus on preventing the summer slide and continuing growth in reading and life skills.

• T.L. Baseball Boosters was granted $2,000 to purchase portable pitchers mounds for the 11U and 12U baseball teams. These mounds will be used throughout the regular season and three tournaments at Duke Park.

• Upper Miami Valley Young Life received $2,000 for bussing to Young Life Summer Camp. This camp in Glen Spey, New York helps young people build relationships and skills to become the future leaders of our community.

• Troy Rec Association was awarded $3,000 toward Summer Lunch Buddies. This program ensures that students have a healthy lunch throughout the summer and reduces the summer reading slide through reading and activities with community volunteers.

• Troy High School Softball Parents Association was granted $4,000 toward fence installation at the Market Street Softball Field. This project will make it easier to maintain the field and keep it safe for those who use it.

• I.D.E.A. Troy received $5,375 toward the I.D.E.A. Troy Honors Ceremony. This event will take place in the fall and will honor 6 leaders and elders in Troy’s Black community.

• Lincoln Community Center was awarded $6,000 toward their community garden. This project will teach youth and community members how to grow their own food and allows them to be a part of the process from seed to plate.

• Troy Football Parents Association was granted $6,232 to purchase and repair football sleds for the Troy High School football team. These sleds create a safer and more effective practice environment for the players.

• Miami Valley Council Boy Scouts of America was awarded $7,500 for scouting programs in Troy. These programs serve young people from kindergarten through their teens, teaching them how to make ethical and moral choices throughout their life.

• Council on Rural Service Programs, Inc. was awarded $8,955.78 for the purchase of a Hatch Interactive Board for Kids Learning Place in Troy. This interactive technology will be used to increase the school readiness of the preschoolers at Kids Learning Place.

• We Love Birthday Parties was granted $11,950 for projects centered on their new building. The grant will be used to replace the HVAC systems, cover painting costs, and provide three summer camps for local children.

• Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau received $12,000 toward Donut Jam. This event welcomes Tour de Donut participants to Troy with food, entertainment and activities for riders and community members of all ages.

• Miami County Agricultural Society, Inc. was granted $14,200 for the Dinosaur Experience at the Miami County Fair. This educational event includes multiple shows and life-like dinosaurs roaming the grounds at specific times daily.

• The city of Troy received $15,000 for the annual Fourth of July Fireworks. The show will be taking place on July 4th this year with a rain date of July 5th.

• Partners in Hope received $30,000 to support education, development, and case management services. These programs educate, assist, and follow a person as they learn about resources and how to apply them to transition to a more stable lifestyle.

• Miami County Park District was awarded $38,385 for interior items for Heritage Hall at Lost Creek preserve. This new venue provides a much-needed space to support their indoor programming and other community events.

Priority Needs Fund Grants include:

• SafeHaven, Inc. received $1,000 toward emergency food and supplies for at-risk mental health consumers. SafeHaven provides these supplies to mental health consumers transitioning to housing and makes necessary referrals to other area agencies.

• New Creation Counseling Center was awarded $11,850 for counseling and psychiatry services for Troy residents. New Creation provides these services to clients regardless of their ability to pay.

• Miami County Continuum of Care was granted $35,000 for the Rides to Work program. This program provides affordable rides to work for Troy residents who do not have other reliable options for transportation.

Awarded from the Clyde and Kathryn Marr Fund ($1,769) and the Kathryn Marr Fund ($1,004) include:

• Goodwill Easter Seals of the Miami Valley received $2,773 toward interactive technology at Troy Adult Day Service. iPads will serve as learning tool for clients, while a Nintendo Wii will help clients to stay active and try new activities.

Awarded from the David B. and Helen N. Meeker Fund Grant ($6,287) and the General Fund ($2,413) include:

• Dream Builders Group, Inc. – Clubhouse was awarded $8,700 for the year-long Clubhouse Internship. This paid internship develops leadership skills in teens as they provide mentorship and quality after-school and summer care to at-risk youth.

Awarded from the Fifth Third Bank Fund for Arts and Culture ($2,806) and the General Fund ($24,475) include:

• Dayton Performing Arts Alliance received $27,281 to implement the music discoveries program in Troy schools. This program introduces students to instruments and other performing arts through concerts and classroom visits.

Awarded from the Lucy Fund Grant ($672) and the General Fund ($19,328)

• Miami County Dental Clinic was granted $20,000 for continued operating support. The clinic provides affordable dental care to approximately 4,459 patients from Troy and serves many Troy students through their Traveling Smiles program.

Awarded from the Patricia Starr Willis Fund ($684) and the General Fund ($9,316) include:

• Isaiah’s Place was awarded $10,000 toward a new playground that will be used for reunification visits and therapy. The playground will provide a safe space for supervised visits between children in foster care and their biological parents or potential adoptive parents.

The Distribution Committee meets quarterly to review grant applications. Only organizations with a 501(c)3 status are eligible to apply. For more information about the foundation and its funds that make these grants possible please visit www.thetroyfoundation.org. The deadline for submitting a grant application for the next quarterly meeting is Monday, May 16, by 11:59 PM for review at the June meeting.