Garage Sale returns to Tipp City, Monroe Township

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Clean out those closets and get ready. It’s time for the Tipp Monroe Community Services’ Annual Community Garage Sale. The event will be held on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Tipp City and Monroe Township. Registration deadline is April 28.

According to Kathy Taylor, the director of TMCS, “TMCS is now offering online registration as well as in-person registration.” Taylor added, “We are only accepting cash and checks at this time. Credit/Debit card payments are accepted when registering on our website.” All registrants receive a free yard sign and their name on the official garage sale map for only $10. Additional information may be added for an extra charge of $5. Forms are available at the TMCS office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or can be printed from the TMCS website.

Maps will be available by Thursday, May 4 at various locations in Tipp City including: TMCS office, Tipp City Library, Tipp City Road Dog, and McDonalds. Visit the TMCS website or Facebook to find more locations. The maps will also be available at tmcomservices.org.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. Visit their website for more information at tmcomservices.org.