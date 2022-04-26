Tippecanoe Community Band performs Spring/Summer Concert

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Community Band is holding their first concert of the Spring/Summer season on Sunday, May 1. The theme for this concert is “Music, the Universal Language.” The band will take listeners on a world tour of music featuring arrangements from many different countries. The concert will begin at 3 p.m. at the Tipp Center located at 855 N. Third St. in Tipp City. Admission is free. All ages are welcome. There will be a cookie reception immediately following the concert.

According to the band director, Gail Ahmed, “The Tippecanoe Community Band is so excited to be playing together again as we begin our 42nd season.” This is the second concert to be held since the band relocated to the Tipp Center in Tipp City. The center provides a concert venue, rehearsal space and storage for the band. Ahmed encourages everyone to visit tippcitycommunityband.weebly.com for updates and concert information. You can also follow the band on Facebook.

The Tippecanoe Band consists of approximately 55 musicians. The group formed in 1980 with only 8 members and has been housed under the umbrella of Tipp Monroe Community Services for 42 years. Ahmed has been the director since the formation of the band.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social services programs. Visit their website for more information at tmcomservices.org.