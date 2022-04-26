Local briefs

Road closures planned

MIAMI COUNTY — The Hill Road closure between Fetters Road and The Darke County Line will be extended until Monday, May 9, for a bridge replacement.

Versailles Road will be closed between Mulberry Grove-Rakestraw Road and State Route 48 starting Wednesday, April 27, through Friday, July 1, for a bridge replacement.

Scarff Road will be closed between Dayton-Brandt Road and The Clark County Line on April 28 for a tree removal. The closure with be between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Stringtown Road will be closed between Piqua-Troy Road and Crestwood Road starting April 28 through April 29 for a tree removal.

Panther Creek Road will be closed between Cooper Road and Harshbarger Road on April 29 for a tree removal.

Rosebud’s Real Food “Winemaking & Saurkraut Workshop”

COVINGTON — The J.R. Clarke Public Library will hold Rosebud’s Real Food “Winemaking & Saurkraut Workshop” on Tuesday, May 3, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the J.R. Clarke Community Room. This workshop is going to be lots of fun, so sign-up early by calling the library at 937-473-2226, and press “2” for the Circulation Desk. If you have never tried to make your own wine or sauerkraut, Amber Lavy Stephenson will have the answers.

J.R. Clarke Public Library will be hosting local resident and entrepreneur Amber Lavy Stephenson during this workshop. Stephenson is the founder of Rosebud’s Real Food, which is located beside the Piqua Public Library, and she has another location at Second Street Market in Dayton.

Sign-ups are mandatory to reserve your seat by Friday, April 29. A nominal fee of $10 is charged for workshop supplies since participants will be creating a quart of homemade wine or sauerkraut. Choices or wines will be Concord Grape, Blackberry, or Bornelian Dogwood Cherry & Pear. Get your name on the list quickly by contacting 937-473-2226 and press “2” for the Circulation Desk.