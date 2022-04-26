Upcoming blood drives planned

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Community Blood Center is calling on the community to “Step Up to the Plate” in a time of need by donating at the Troy Church of the Brethren community blood drive Wednesday, May 4, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1431 West Main St., Troy.

The Community Blood Center is also holding a blood drive at the Piqua Baptist Church on Thursday, May 5, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1402 West High St., Piqua.

Register to donate, and you will get the new “Step Up to the Plate” baseball t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

CBC needs donors during the challenging summer months. CBC is partnering with the Dayton Dragons for the May 2 through Aug. 27 “Step Up to the Plate and Hit a Double” summer blood drive campaign.

The goal is to invite first-time donors, remind everyone to give blood despite vacation travel and other summer distractions, and to encourage donors when eligible to donate again.

CBC is throwing out the first pitch of the summer campaign with a Dragons ticket giveaway. Register to donate May 2 through May 7 at any CBC mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC and you’ll be automatically entered in the drawing to win four tickets to the May 19 Dragons game against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Day Air Ballpark.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email canidonate@cbccts.org or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.