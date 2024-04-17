Great Miami Riverway Summit to be held April 19 in Piqua

PIQUA — The eagerly anticipated annual Great Miami Riverway Summit is poised to take place on Friday, April 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the historic and beautifully restored Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center.

Proudly hosted by the Miami Conservancy District, in partnership with the city of Piqua and the Great Miami Riverway, this pivotal event promises to be a catalyst for regional collaboration and innovation.

According to a press release from the Miami Conservancy District, the summit will feature an insightful keynote presentation by Scott Holley, president and CEO of Eddyline Kayaks, a leader in the paddle sports industry. Holley, a founding member of the Paddlesports Trade Coalition, will share invaluable insights into the transformative power of river-based recreation and its profound impact on local economies.

A highlight of the event is a presentation to two Piqua elementary schools – Washington Primary and Springcreek. Principals of the two schools will be on hand to accept a special gift from the Great Miami Riverway and the University of Dayton Rivers Institute. The University of Dayton students wrote and illustrated an original children’s book titled “Into the River” that tells the story of the beautiful Great Miami River and its impact on the riverfront cities. A copy of the book is being given to every Piqua third-grader, along with a river-themed handmade friendship bracelet.

Complementing the keynote address, attendees will engage in two dynamic panel discussions including the Tennessee RiverLine, the Ohio River Way, and the beloved “Down a River, Down a Beer” festival in Piqua.

A cornerstone of the summit’s agenda is a deep dive into Piqua’s expanding downtown and riverfront revitalization efforts. Notable highlights include the imminent unveiling of Lock 9 Park, a multi-million-dollar investment set to redefine the city’s recreational landscape, and the expansion of Crooked Handle Brewing Co., a beacon of entrepreneurial spirit and community engagement.

According to Dan Foley, manager of the Miami Conservancy District, the Summit, in a press release, “… will provide a comprehensive overview of recent milestones and unveil ambitious new initiatives poised to propel the Riverway into an even brighter future”.

Furthermore, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to partake in guided tours of downtown Piqua, showcasing local enterprises such as the Winans Roastery.

A reception will be held at Crooked Handle Brewing Co., and feature the new craft beer, Buzz Bait, a collaboration with the Great Miami Riverway.

The 2024 Riverway Summit promises to be an indispensable forum for community leaders, real estate developers, tourism professionals, and forward-thinking entrepreneurs alike, offering unparalleled insights into the vast potential of the Great Miami River and its surrounding environs.

The Great Miami Riverway is building a strong, vibrant network of communities, connected by 99 miles of river, by increasing economic and community investment to attract more visitors, customers, jobs, and talented workers to southwest Ohio.