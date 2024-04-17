Piqua Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-5:09 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at Sunset Drive and Peters Drive after a driver ran a red light, striking another vehicle.

-3:56 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Washington Commons Apartments.

-3:45 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Walmart on Ash Street. The items were recovered and a female charged.

-9:31 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of Garnsey Street and Main Street after a truck failed to stop at a red light and was struck by a Semi. No injuries were reported.

-1:47 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Dayton Metals on High Street. The suspect was warned and left the property.

MONDAY

-2:41 p.m.: theft. Officers responded after a shoplifter was caught at Ulbrich’s Market on Wayne Street.

-12:26 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the 500 block of Caldwell Street. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot.

-7:22 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of items being purchased with a lost credit card at the Wood Street Lofts.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.