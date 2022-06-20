‘Greatest Generation’ flies again

World War ll veteran Don Muncy, 99, a resident of the Springfield, Ohio Masonic Community, climbed aboard B-29, FiFi, and took to the skies in one of only two B-29 Superfortresses still flying. Muncy served in PBY aircraft while a member of the United States Navy before going to work for the FAA where he served for decades in assignments all around the country. The flying event was hosted at the Springfield Airport where aircraft from the Commemorative Air Force, including B-29, FiFi, B-24 Diamond Lil, P-51 Gunfighter, and a T-6 Texan gave rides to the public during one of their summer tours.