Local briefs

YWCA holding ice cream social

PIQUA — The Piqua YWCA will be holding an ice cream social at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at the YWCA, which is located at 418 N. Wayne St. in Piqua. It will be a Good Old Summer Time program featuring sundaes, music, and games. It will feature the Back to School local barbershop quartet. The event is open to the public, and the cost is $4. Contact the YWCA at 937-773-6626 or [email protected] to reserve a spot or for more information.

Cattlemen’s Lunch on the Lawn this Friday

TROY — The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association invites the public to have Lunch on the Lawn between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, June 24, at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Enter through the Harrison Street entrance. This will be a drive through style meal.

The cost is $10 for a ribeye sandwich meal, $7 for a hamburger sandwich meal, and $5 for an all beef hotdog meal. Meals include the sandwich, chips, cookies, pop or water.

VFW offering dinners

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW 6557 on Fenner Road will offer a dinner on the following weekends for dine in or carry out:

• Friday, June 24, they will offer a choice of three pieces of fish for $8, 21 pieces of shrimp for $8 or a combination of one piece of fish and 21 piece of shrimp for $9. Froglegs for $15. All served with french fries and coleslaw from 6-7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, June 25, they will offer t-bone steak with baked potato, salad, and a roll for $15 from 5-7 p.m.