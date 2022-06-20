For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — The following are upcoming events at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586:

• Thursday, June 23, the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will have a taco salad bar. Crunchy taco chips, taco meat with toppings of sour cream, cheeses, salsa, onions, jalapenos, etc. The cost is $5, and the toppings are self-serve for your enjoyment. Serving will start at 6 p.m., and the cost is $5 per meal. Please bring your family and friends to enjoy this meal. Euchre will follow at 7 p.m., and the cost is $5 to participate.

• Friday, June 24, Tipp City American Legion will be featuring a lasagna dinner with garlic bread, salad and dessert. The dinner cost is $9, and serving will start at 6 p.m. until gone. Please come early to get this delicious meal.

• Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25,the Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will be holding a garage sale. The sale will be held in the American Legion Post parking lot from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m each day. Come out and see what treasures are available for purchase. This sale supports the Auxiliary Poppy Fund in support of veterans.

• Sunday, June 26, American Legion Post 586 is sponsoring their weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30-11 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee and juice. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $8. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

The Legion Post is conveniently located at 377 N. Third Street, Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the Post. Please come out and enjoy these events that are open to the public.