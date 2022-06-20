YWCA holding ice cream social

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — YWCA Piqua invites the community to an ice cream social, “In the Good Old Summertime,” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Featured entertainment will be Local Barbershop Quartet: Back to School.” Step back in time while this group provides beautiful harmony and familiar songs. They promise to have you smiling, tapping your toes and laughing out loud.

Participants will have an opportunity to build their own sundaes and participate in a few light hearted mid-way activities.

The cost is $4 per person. Reservations must be phoned into the YWCA 937-773-6626 or sent to [email protected] by noon on June 21.

The YWCA is located at 418 N. Wayne Street in Piqua. The facility is handicap accessble and air conditioned.

For questions, please contact the YWCA.