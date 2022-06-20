Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

June 17

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to a criminal damage complaint on South State Route 202 in Staunton Township. The complainant advised his outbuilding had been spray-painted sometime overnight. The complainant requested documentation for the incident and extra patrols of the area.

CHILD ABUSE: A deputy was dispatched to a child abuse complaint on Franklin Street in Conover at 10:12 p.m. This case is pending further investigation.

June 18

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: A deputy spoke with a reporting party over the phone in reference to a neighbor complaint on Lightner Boulevard in Monroe Township. He advised his neighbor removed four wooden stakes from his property and laid them in his grass. He stated this is an ongoing neighbor issue and requested the incident be documented in case there are further issues. This case is closed.

AGENCY ASSIST: Dispatched to an assist agency call in West Milton in reference to several subjects physically fighting at a local business, Barefoot Canoes on Tipp Pike, at 5:08 p.m. Several other units responded as well and assisted West Milton Police Department with crowd control.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 9000 block of North County Road 25A in Springcreek Township in reference to an animal complaint at 8:28 p.m. A dog had come onto the complainant’s property and attacked their chickens. The deputy was unable to identify the dog’s owner, and the dog was transported to the Miami County Animal Shelter.

TRAFFIC: A deputy conducted a traffic stop for expired registration in the area of U.S. Route 40 and South State Route 202 in Phoneton at 9:07 p.m. After investigation, the driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and THC gummies. He was charged.

MENACING: A deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of South High Street in Bradford at 10:19 p.m on a menacing complaint not in progress. After further investigation, the reporting party stated that unknown individuals were harassing all the listed individuals while walking on public sidewalks. The reporting party requested the incident be documented in case any further issues occur. This case is closed.

June 19

ACCIDENT: Deputies were dispatched to an unknown injury accident on State Route 201 in the area of Walnut Grove Road at 12:03 a.m. It was reported a vehicle hit a pole and came to rest in a corn field. After investigation, it was determined to be a non-injury accident. Subsequently, the driver of the vehicle was cited for OVI and failure to control a motor vehicle. This case is closed with an adult arrest.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a dog not being confined on the 8000 block of Elm Street in West Covington at 7:12 a.m. After investigation, a female was warned for failure to confine her dog. This case is closed.

THEFT/DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of North Gates Drive in Rossville in reference to a theft complaint at 8:06 a.m. The suspect was located with the items reported stolen. No charges were pursued in reference to the theft as the items were returned to the owners; however, the suspect was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and criminal damaging. This case is pending.