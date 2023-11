Mr. Grinch and citizens from Whoville helped bring Christmas to Piqua as they arrived during the Mainstreet Piqua Downtown Horse Parade on Saturday, November 11. Mr. Grinch’s horse and wagon were sponsored by Pops Farm in Arcanum. Spectators lined the streets in downtown Piqua to watch 40 equestrian units deliver the first dose of Christmas cheer to kick off the holiday season.