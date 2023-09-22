Grissom leaves Piqua City Commission

Grissom

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

PIQUA — Chris Grissom, former fourth ward commissioner for the city of Piqua, served for his last meeting and announced he was stepping down at the Sept. 19 Piqua City Commission meeting.

Grissom, who began his term in July 2019, said he was starting a new job. He thanked the community members who attended the meeting.

“I do appreciate everyone’s support, and I just want to say thank you,” Grissom said. “The most things I learn here is in meetings like this, working as a community.”

Kazy Hines, fifth district commissioner, praised Grissom for his four years of service.

“It has been a joy to have Chris sitting up here. You have taken to heart every item that has come up, and I thank you for your involvement,” Hines said.

The commissioners announced anyone interested in the position can apply on the city of Piqua government website at https://www.piquaoh.org/ . Any citizen who has been a Piqua’s fourth ward resident for one year can apply for the open position.

In other business, one new ordinance and several resolutions were discussed in the session with four approvals and one postponement, and they are:

• Chris Schmiesing, economic development director, introduced a Tax Increment Equivalent Fund (TIF) that would enable improvements to Recker Road’s water and sewer lines. As stated in the agenda, this is a 10-year TIF that is not expected to exceed a cost of $350,000. A scheduled second reading of this ordinance will take place at the Oct. 3 Piqua City Commission meeting.

• Approval for Piqua’s strategic plan for 2024-2028. City Manager Paul Oberdorfer said this plan would focus on four areas: unified community, response services, thriving economy and reliable infrastructure. A detailed strategic plan report can be found on Piqua’s government website.

• Approval of tax rates levied in the city of Piqua for municipal purposes on the general tax duplicate 2023. The certified rates require Miami County approval from the commission before Oct. 1, 2023.

• A postponement of the Ohio Revised Code Chapter 135.14 states that interest from invested City funds shall be distributed in a manner conforming with the Investment Policy. The motion was rescheduled for the Oct. 17 city commission meeting.

• Approval for a resolution creating a capital improvement fund for the Scott Drive redevelopment project for the city of Piqua.

• Approval for a capital improvement fund for the Lock 9 Park improvement project for the city of Piqua.