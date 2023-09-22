Local Author Patricia Simmons at TMCPL

TROY — New local Author Patricia Simmons will discuss her new faith-based Sci-Fi romance novel on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library.

She will read excerpts from her book “Hope Ignites,” and answer questions on the novel. Books will be available to purchase. For adults. No registration is required.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.