Groff cards 66 to take six-shot lead at Troy City Golf Championship

TROY — Ryan Groff is looking for his second straight Troy City Golf Championship title and put himself in great position after the opening round Saturday.

Groff scorched Miami Shores with a six-under par 66 to open up a six shot lead heading into Sunday’s final round.

Justin Weber and Matt Mauer both played well, carding even par 72s and will try an chase Groff down Sunday.

David Herbenick is in fourth place after a 74, Brian Robbins carded a 78 and Ross Ferrell had a 79.

“It is one of the best tournament rounds I have had in a long time,” Groff said. “I putted really well today. One of the keys was I made a few long putts I normally don’t make.”

Groff started with a two-under par 34, before catching fire on the back wit ha four-under par 32.

Groff birdied the par-5 fourth hole and par-4 eighth hole to go with seven pars on the front.

“The front nine greens are always tougher,” Groff said. “I know one of the things Kyler (Miami Shores PGA Professional Kyler Booher) likes to do it set the course up tough on Saturday. So, I just tried to not short (short side) myself. I played to the center of the greens and just let my putting handle it from there.”

Groff, who had a two shot lead going to the back nine, birdied the par-4 11th, par-3 12th, par-5 15th and par-4 16th and had no bogeys on the day.

“I just tried to keep the birdies coming,” Groff said. “I hit the ball really well today and putted well.”

Seniors

Three players share the lead in the Super Seniors after carding two-over par 74s.

Jeff Poettinger had a one-under par 35 on his front nine on the way to 74.

Also carding 74 were Jason Thompson and Mike Curtis.

Curtis had an even-par 36 on the front, while Thompson carded matching 37s on the front and back.

Jim Howard was in fourth place after a 78 and Dave Gregorovic was in fifth after a 79.

Super Seniors

Darrell Tron has a two-stroke lead in the Super Seniors after recording a 74 in the opening round.

That included a birdie-birdie start and three birdies on the front nine in an even-par 36.

Tied for second with 76s were Kent Walpole, Chris Boehringer and Jim Ross.

Tied for fifth with 78 were John Mutschler and Rolf Dickens.

Super Duper Seniors

Jack Holtel used a three-under par 33 on the back nine to take a two-shot lead in the Super Duper Seniors.

Holtel carded a 76, while Gary Weaver was two shots back with a 78.

Dennis Wyen is in third after a 81.

First Flight

Jeff Jennings leads the first flight after an opening round 78,

Bob Rohr is two strokes back after recording an 80 and Derek Tubbs is in third with an 82.

Tied for fourth with 83 were Lance England and Ty Nimer.