Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health.

May 20

• Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection.

Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. Observed several critical violations upon inspection. Discussed proper food safety procedures with the Person-In-Charge (PIC) to mitigate future critical violations.

Critical; Written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented. Observed facility not following their own procedures for discarding food products after 5 days as stated by the PIC at the time of inspection.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink next to 3-compartment sink.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed ground beef stored above intact steak in the walk-in cooler. Upon informing the PIC, the ground beef was placed below the intact steak.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and concentration. Observed sanitizer buckets at 137F and 0ppm. Upon informing the PIC, sanitizing buckets were re-made to be approximately 70F and at least 200ppm.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed utensils with food residue accumulations stored with clean utensils in the facility and an ice scoop stored on a dirty surface. Upon informing the PIC, the dirty utensils were ran through the dish machine.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed the following: 1. Shredded cheese 51F 2. Lettuce 50F 3. Sliced cheese 48F 4. Sliced tomato 48F All of the above items in the prep-cooler were voluntarily discarded upon informing the PIC.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed various food products throughout the facility without a date mark. Upon informing the PIC, food products with unknown prep dates were discarded while those with known prep dates were adequately date marked.

Corrected During Inspection; TCS foods not properly thawed. Observed ROP fish thawing without proper venting as required. PIC voluntarily discarded ROP fish.

Working food containers not properly labeled. Observed multiple working food containers without proper labeling. Label accordingly.

Food not protected from contamination. Observed a fan with a thick dust accumulation blowing onto the prep kitchen surfaces and food containers.

Improper use of wiping cloths. Observed wet rags not stored continuously in sani solution.

Observed equipment and utensils not being air dried before storage.

Observed single use items stored on the ground in dry-stock.

Repeat; Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed multiple cutting boards in the facility deeply scored and marred. Resurface and/or replace.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed multiple rubber spatulas burned and charred. Upon informing the PIC, all spatulas were voluntarily discarded.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed reach-in/prep-cooler gaskets torn and in general disrepair. Repair.

Observed no available test strips for the 3-compartment sink or the dish machine. Obtain the proper test strips.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food residue and debris on equipment handles, interior shelving, exterior chasis, and gaskets of prep-coolers, reach-in coolers, etc. Clean.

Critical; Repeat; Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Observed insufficient air gap on the prep sink. Implement adequate air gap.

Critical No approved backflow prevention device on the mop sink. Implement a vacuum breaker.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed the 3-compartment sink leaking water. PIC stated a plumber was scheduled for repair.

Repeat; Facility not maintained clean. Observed food residue accumulation on floors, walls, and ceilings throughout the facility. Clean.

Mops dried improperly. Observed mops not hung to dry.

FSO did not submit equipment specifications. Observed a new dish machine installed by Hobart. Submit a specification sheet for this piece of equipment.

Comments: Upon inspection, facility was observed severely unclean and not well-maintained. Re-inspection will occur on or after 5/27/2022 to check for adequate air gap on the prep-sink and implementation of a vacuum breaker on the mop sink.

May 23

• Tim Horton’s, 1998 W. Main St., Troy: Standard Inspection.

Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. Person in charge state that the frozen beverage machine is cleaned weakly. Ensure the machine is cleaned every 24 hours.

Critical; TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed cold brew coffee being stored at room temperature.

Observed light shinning through the back door. Ensure outer openings are protected to prevent pest from entering the facility.

Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed containers still wet while stacked. Ensure equipment and utensils are air dried before stacking to prevent wet nesting.

Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. Black flow preventer has not been serviced since 3/18/21.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed ice build up near the fans in the walk in freezer.

Repeat; Facility not maintained clean. Observed food debris and build up on the floors and walls throughout the facility.

No protective shielding on lights above the 3 compartment sink and the dry stock area.

Comments: A reinspection will occur on or after 5-26-22 to inspect the cold brew coffee. At time of inspection, the person in charge stated that the cold brew coffee is brewed and held at room temperature. Ohio Department of Health has stated that cold brew coffee is TCS and must be refrigerated during and after brewing.

If the facility would like to keep the cold brew coffee at room temperature, lab testing can be done to prove that the coffee is not TCS.

• Speedway #3424, 1475 W. Market St., Troy: Standard Inspection.

Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. Person in charge stated that the soda nozzles get cleaned weekly. Discussed with PIC that the nozzles must be washed, rinsed, and sanitized every 24 hours.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Handwashing sink not accessible. The hand sink next to the 3 compartment sink was blocked due to a mop bucket being stored in front of it. Upon informing the PIC, the mop bucket was moved.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat; TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. The shredded lettuce in the prep cooler was observed at 50F. Upon informing the person in charge, the lettuce was discarded.

Personal care items stored improperly. Observed a personal drink stored on a shelf next to bread in the cafe area.

Equipment and utensils are not being air dried. Observed containers on the clean dish rack that were stacked and still wet. Ensure utensils and equipment are air dried before stacking to prevent wet nesting.

Warewashing machine not operated according to the manufacturer’s instructions. At time of inspection, the machine was tested and not releasing the correct amount of chlorine to sanitize equipment and utensils.

Repeat; The following non food contact surfaces were observed unclean: 1. Gaskets on the reach in coolers 2. Handles of the reach in coolers 3. Inside the bottom of the reach in coolers 4. Inside the microwave in the cafe

Repeat; Facility not maintained clean. The following areas were observed unclean with food debris/dust build up: 1. Under and behind equipment 2. Under and around the 3 compartment sink 3. floor drains through out the facility 4. light shields above the cafe

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed ice build up near the fans in the walk in freezer.

Comments: At time of inspection, the dish machine was not working properly. Until the machine is repaired, cease use and use the 3 compartment sink to wash, rinse, sanitize.